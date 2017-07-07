BREAKING: Thousands without power after overnight thunderstorms

Several rounds of severe thunderstorms across Michigan Thursday night and early Friday, with winds approaching 55 mph, have left more than 130,000 Consumers Energy customers without power.

“We have been working to restore customers since Thursday evening when the storms first hit northern Michigan,” said Guy Packard, the company’s vice president of electric operations. “Additional storms early Friday across western and central Michigan have us working around the clock to restore power. We appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 15,000 customers without power in the Mid-Michigan area. Most of those outages are reported in our northern counties.

Genesee County – 147

Lapeer County – 2

Arenac County – 191

Iosco County – 1,625

Ogemaw County – 4,061

Roscommon County – 5,179

Officials said damage assessment is continuing early Friday morning, but they said the hardest hit areas, including portions of northeast and western Michigan, will not have their power restored until 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Additional storm activity may prolong restoration times.

Consumers Energy reminds everyone:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. Call 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to report downed wires.

Operating a generator may produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement or near any air intakes, and never fuel a generator when it is running.

Be alert to crews working along roads and “slow down and go around.” Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear then safely pass workers on roadsides.

Customers can sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit: www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts. Customers can also report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do before, during and after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter

