Car pulled from Saginaw River - WNEM TV 5

Car pulled from Saginaw River

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police made a shocking discovery in a Mid-Michigan river. 

Photos were posted on Facebook Thursday by Saginaw County Sheriff's Office. The photos show the dive team and a wrecker working to pull a vehicle out of the Saginaw River. 

Details are limited at this point, but we're hoping to learn more information. 

