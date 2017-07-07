Man killed as storms move through Michigan

Several rounds of severe thunderstorms that swept across Michigan overnight have claimed the life of an elderly man.

Our CNN affiliates at WOOD TV report a 72-year-old Grand Haven man was killed when a large tree fell on his home in Highland Park’s Popular Ridge.

The incident is still under investigation.

Western Michigan was hit hard by the severe thunderstorms overnight with people in the area calling Grand Haven a “war-zone.”

Photos on social media show downed trees and thousands of power outages have been reported.

Wow! Just talked with these allendale home and business owners who say their tent stayed in tact but down came this tree @woodtv pic.twitter.com/T47UIgJ421 — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) July 7, 2017

Trees are down EVERYWHERE- @bsteffen just said Grand Haven is a "war zone"- be careful.. wind gusts were up to 103mph, did a ton of damage pic.twitter.com/wy9e0Idg9L — Teresa Weakley (@TeresaWeakley) July 7, 2017

>>Slideshow: Storm photos across Mid-Michigan<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.