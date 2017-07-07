Man killed as storms move through Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Man killed as storms move through Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Ambulance Ambulance
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (CNN) -

Several rounds of severe thunderstorms that swept across Michigan overnight have claimed the life of an elderly man.

Our CNN affiliates at WOOD TV report a 72-year-old Grand Haven man was killed when a large tree fell on his home in Highland Park’s Popular Ridge.

The incident is still under investigation. 

Western Michigan was hit hard by the severe thunderstorms overnight with people in the area calling Grand Haven a “war-zone.”

Photos on social media show downed trees and thousands of power outages have been reported.

>>Slideshow: Storm photos across Mid-Michigan<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.