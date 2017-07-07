Husband of missing Michigan teacher arrested at home

The husband of a Michigan teacher who was reported missing seven weeks ago was arrested at his home Thursday night.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report the arrest is in connection to allegations of malicious destruction of property. Police said the arrest is not connected to the disappearance of his wife, Theresa Lockhart.

Theresa vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work. Her car was found at a Park and Ride, a few miles from her home.

On June 2, police named Christopher Lockhart as a person interest in his wife’s disappearance.

