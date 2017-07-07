Man accused in 4-year-old's murder says he innocent

A man accused of killing a 4-year-old Michigan boy is maintaining his innocence.

Elis Ortiz was charged in mid-June with the murder and child abuse of his girlfriend’s son, Giovanni Mejias.

The 25-year-old broke down before a Wyoming District judge, telling her he’s not guilty.

Judge: “Well I`m certain the whole thing is extremely, extremely upsetting to everyone. You can imagine something as difficult as a 4-year-old victim in an alleged murder felony case. I don`t know the details of the case.”

Ortiz: “I’m not guilty, I’m not guilty.”

Judge: “I don`t know the details of the case, you really just want to talk with your attorney.”

Weeks later, Ortiz maintains his innocence.

“I want to get my story out there because I’m not a bad person, you know? I’m a great guy, I’m a great father,” Ortiz said tearing up.

Speaking from jail to our CNN affiliates at WXMI, Ortiz said he loved Giovanni like his own.

“Like I said, I’m innocent. I wouldn’t hurt no child. Giovanni was my son, I wouldn’t, I would never put my hands on him. The most discipline they got from me was get in the corner, get in the corner you’re grounded, get in your room,” Ortiz said.

Since February, Ortiz said he was living in Gaines Township with his girlfriend of eight months. They lived together with some of his kids and her children, a total of seven kids under 11-years-old.

In mid-June, while his girlfriend was at work, Ortiz was watching the kids when Giovanni died from trauma to his abdomen.

Ortiz told police he was trying to relieve Giovanni’s stomach bloating, while the Kent County medical examiner ruled Giovanni’s death a homicide.

Now from jail and unable to speak about the case at the advice of his lawyer, Ortiz said he prays the truth comes out.

“I love Giovanni to this day. I can’t believe I’m being accused of this. You know, I wish it was different, but I mean, I don’t know, I leave it all in God’s hands. I pray every day and I pray to God that he can help me through this situation and let the truth come out,” Ortiz said.

