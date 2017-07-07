Kansas City store pulls hat critics say makes light of suicide

A Kansas City store is apologizing for selling a hat that critics say makes light of suicide.

The hat caught the attention of one shopper, who immediately decided to take action.

"I held the hat in my hands and looked at it, and I honestly couldn't believe my eyes that I had seen a gun with 'Just Kill Yourself',” Jesse Stamper said.

Stamper said the hat was being sold at one of her favorite stores and it brought back painful memories.

"A feeling of just panic went through my body, I started shaking, I felt disgusted because I really wanted to say something to the store about how this hat made me feel," Stamper said.

Stamper said she found the hat while shopping at The Bunker this week in Westport.

"Whenever I saw the gun in the swoosh symbol as if it was meant to endorse and make suicide a joke after not only my personal struggles of being in a hospital and going through suicidal things with my family,” Stamper said.

Stamper said she spoke to several of the cashiers and the manager.

The store also reached out to her via email to apologize.

"Bunker has been extremely understanding about it. Not saying that I am still very upset that they even had that hat on the shelf and that they allowed it to be on the shelf,” Stamper said.

Stamper’s hope is other businesses will think before putting items like this on their shelves.

"People could be going through more than what you know, and to even endorse suicide or give somebody the thought that suicide is okay, or it's what you should do, I just don't agree with that,’ she said.

In a statement, The Bunker said it will no longer offer the hat to customers, saying it is insensitive.

It also apologized for any pain the hat caused to customers.

It's unclear who manufactures the hat.

