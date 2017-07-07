Cooling down a bit into the weekend

After an active night across the state of Michigan last evening, things are taking a noticeably quieter turn this morning. Rain showers are starting to diminish and the worst of the activity is well off to our south.

Numerous power outages have been reported and you can find that information here. If you have any pictures, send them in our direction!

Today & Tonight

Rain is making its final push out of the area this morning and clouds are starting to clear out as well. We'll see another day with plenty of sunshine but the rain chances aren't done completely for at least some of us today.

Later this afternoon, we'll see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up, but the coverage is expected to be quite scattered. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms may have some gusty winds. We'll keep our eyes on anything that develops today.

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday with a mix of upper 70s and lower 80s, and while still noticeable, humidity should begin falling and we'll really see a difference by tomorrow morning.

Any thunderstorm activity should end around sunset tonight as we lose the heating of the day and any lingering clouds will gradually clear out during the overnight period. With clearing skies overnight, lows will once again be comfortable in the 50s.

Saturday & Sunday

If you're flexible in your weekend plans, Saturday is by far the best day of the weekend with plenty of sun, temperatures in the middle 70s and comfortable humidity. We'll be dry all day long and winds will be light out of the northwesterly direction.

While Saturday is the better day, Sunday won't be bad either. We'll still see plenty of sun, but a few pop up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Coverage is expected to be scattered and shouldn't wash you out. Highs on Sunday should be in the upper 70s for most.

