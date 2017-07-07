Weekend improvement

It was another active afternoon across parts of Mid-Michigan as severe storms rolled through in our southern counties. Multiple reports of wind damage, hail, and even some funnel clouds were confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Overnight

Despite a few isolated storms that just don't want to quit, we'll see partly cloudy skies develop overnight. With a cold front now well southeast of the region, we'll lose energy for storms quickly as temps begin to cool and humidity levels drop.

Depending on your preference, you may even want to opt for open windows tonight. Lows will slide back to the low and middle 50s, with northwest winds decreasing to 4-8 mph.

Saturday & Sunday

A (Mostly) nice weekend is in store for us. We are going to be dry for the vast majority of both days, but if you're flexible in your weekend plans, Saturday will be the best day of the weekend to be out and about.

Saturday will be gorgeous! An absolute winner with clear skies, so plenty of sun, and comfortable temps. We'll be dry all day long and winds will be light out of the northwesterly direction. Highs will be slightly cooler than average for July, but still nice with most spots reaching the upper 70s.

While Saturday is the better day, Sunday won't be bad either. We'll still see plenty of sun, but a few pop up showers and storms are possible during the evening. Coverage is expected to be scattered and shouldn't wash you out so don't cancel any plans, but be ready just in case. Highs on Sunday should be in the upper 70s for most.

