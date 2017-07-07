Kitten hitches 30-mile ride in frame of truck

No opposable thumbs? No problem.

Officials at the Sterling Heights City Hall said a feline hitchhiker squeezed himself into the frame of a Chevy Silverado and went for a 30-mile ride.

The driver called Sterling Heights Fire Department when he found the kitten stuck under the frame of his pickup. The driver said he had driven from Livonia to Sterling Heights.

The firefighters freed the little guy by using their duck net and stick.

The kitten was taken to the local animal control center.

