5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan - WNEM TV 5

5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Source: MSP Metro Detroit Source: MSP Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana.

The Hometown Security Team reported seized the pot during a stop.

Investigators said an Ohio resident bought it from a Detroit dispensary to sell in Ohio.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.