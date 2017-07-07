Flint protesters unite against 'Jerry Springer' council meetings - WNEM TV 5

Flint protesters unite against 'Jerry Springer' council meetings

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Some people are protesting the way Flint city leaders conduct business.

Several candidates for city council are united against what they call “Jerry Springer council meetings that play out like a circus.”

The protest was held Friday morning at City Hall.

