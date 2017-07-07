More WNV found as mosquitoes swarm flooded areas

More crows have tested positive for West Nile virus as mosquito control crews are already dealing with record mosquito populations from last month's massive flooding.

The Midland County Mosquito Control said two more crows have tested positive for the virus over the past few days. One bird was collected in the City of Midland and another in Jerome Township. This makes for a total of four birds WNV positive in Midland County thus far this season.

Crews have already turned up efforts to control the blood suckers.

Fogging is scheduled for the City of Midland in response to trapping of high mosquito numbers, the presence of WNV and elevated complaint calls. Day shift crews will also be applying material to control mosquitoes in catch basins for WNV control. Fogging will continue in Jerome Township as well.

There was also a short window of approximately 10 days where standing water could be treated following the late June floods.

Since the mosquito larvae have emerged from those sites, adult control efforts are now needed. Officials said this will be done with truck-mounted foggers and public parks and recreation areas are being treated by foot crews with hand foggers.

No human cases of WNV have occurred in Midland County or Michigan so far this year.

To help reduce your own risk of acquiring West Nile Virus:

The Culex mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus often develop in container habitats around the home. Where possible, discard or empty water from flower pots, clogged rain gutters, swimming pool covers, scrap tires and similar sites where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

Use of an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535 or picaridin, according to the manufacturer’s directions when adult mosquitoes are present.

Be aware of peak mosquito hours. The hours of dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many species of mosquitoes. Take extra precaution by using protective clothing and insect repellent during evening and early morning hours…or consider avoiding outdoor activities at these times.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.

Keep vegetation trimmed down as much as possible around the home and make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

