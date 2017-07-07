Grab 'em when you can: Ramen chicken flavored Pringles

Pringles has launched a new flavor, and it might make you nostalgic for your college years.

For a limited time, you can get Top Ramen Chicken flavored chips.

The unique flavor will be available exclusively at Dollar General stores nationwide starting this month, but they won’t be around forever.

They’ll be sold for around $1.50 per package, so grab them before they’re gone.

Check out the other Pringles flavors here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.