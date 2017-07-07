Grab 'em when you can: Ramen chicken flavored Pringles - WNEM TV 5

Grab 'em when you can: Ramen chicken flavored Pringles

Source: Pringles Source: Pringles

Pringles has launched a new flavor, and it might make you nostalgic for your college years.

For a limited time, you can get Top Ramen Chicken flavored chips.

The unique flavor will be available exclusively at Dollar General stores nationwide starting this month, but they won’t be around forever.

They’ll be sold for around $1.50 per package, so grab them before they’re gone.

