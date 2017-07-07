TRAFFIC ALERT: MDOT to begin M-20 resurfacing on Monday

Drivers may want to know about an orange barrel warning before their Monday commute.

MDOT crews will be resurfacing six miles of M-20 from Geneva Road to 9 Mile Road in Midland County beginning Monday, July 10. Single-lane closures are expected in the area.

The work is supposed to create a smoother ride and extend the life of the road.

The project is expected to wrap up in September.

MDOT said it will costs $2.1 million.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.