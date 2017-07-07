Tuscola County resident believes mail has been tampered with, sh - WNEM TV 5

Tuscola County resident believes mail has been tampered with, sheriff asking for input

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people in Arbela Township to be on the look-out after someone reported that their mail had been tampered with.

The resident said not only had someone tampered with their mail, but they are also the victim of identify theft.

The person also said that a while pickup truck may be involved.

If you live in the area and have had a similar experience, call Deputy Laflure at (989) 673-8161, extension 4061.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.