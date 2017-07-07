Tuscola County resident believes mail has been tampered with, sheriff asking for input

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people in Arbela Township to be on the look-out after someone reported that their mail had been tampered with.

The resident said not only had someone tampered with their mail, but they are also the victim of identify theft.

The person also said that a while pickup truck may be involved.

If you live in the area and have had a similar experience, call Deputy Laflure at (989) 673-8161, extension 4061.

