Michigan man found guilty of distributing, possessing child porn

A Michigan man has been found guilty of 12 felony counts after police found him in possession of child porn.

John Cafarelli was found guilty on Thursday July 6 of 10 felony counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials, one count of distribution of child sexually abusive materials, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

“Possession of child pornography is a despicable crime and there must be consequences,” said Attorney General Bill Schuette. “Every time an image is looked at or sent to someone new, the child in that photo is victimized all over again. This guilty verdict provides justice by taking another child predator off the street.”

In 2014, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation into an IP address which was sharing child pornography. The IP address led investigators to the 54-year-old Sterling Heights man. A search warrant was then issued for Cafarelli's home.

Police said when they went to execute the warrant, they found Cafarelli partially clothed and child pornography actively running on his computer.

A desktop computer was seized by police from Cafarelli's bedroom. Forensic investigators found numerous images of child sexually abusive material on the computer.

Cafarelli originally pleaded guilty in October 2016 but at the time of sentencing in November 2016 he stated he was innocent and was allowed to withdraw the original plea. The case was then sent to trial leading to this guilty verdict.

Possession of CSAM is a four year felony, distribution of CSAM is a seven year felony and using a computer to commit a crime is also a seven year felony.

