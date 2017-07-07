Section of Burns Road in Midland County closed

Due to recent heavy rains and flooding, a two-mile section of Burns Road in Midland County has been temporarily closed.

The closure runs from the corner of Burns Road and Lake Sanford Road, three miles north of US-10 in Jerome Township.

At this time it’s unclear when repairs will be made.

This closure is just one of 724 roads across five counties that were impacted by the flooding. Read about that here.

Updates on the reconstruction can be found here.

t. Gov. Calley declared a “state of disaster” for Isabella and Midland counties on June 23. On June 28.

Since that time, Bay and Gladwin Counties have also been added to the declaration.

