Breaking: WB US-10 closed due to rollover

Westbound US-10 west of River Road is closed after what appears to be a camper overturned.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at mile marker 112 in Midland County.

Viewer Pamela Wegener sent us this picture and said it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt.

Officials are asking that you avoid the area.

