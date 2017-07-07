Breaking: WB US-10 closed due to rollover - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: WB US-10 closed due to rollover

Courtesy: Pamela Wegener
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Westbound US-10 west of River Road is closed after what appears to be a camper overturned.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at mile marker 112 in Midland County.

Viewer Pamela Wegener sent us this picture and said it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt.

Officials are asking that you avoid the area.

