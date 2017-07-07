Historic floods to blame for record mosquito populations

If damaged homes, businesses and roads weren't enough to deal with after last month's historic flooding, residents are swatting at another growing problem - mosquitoes.

All of that standing water is the perfect environment for record mosquito populations around Midland County.

Evelyn Dell, resident, said mosquitoes are trying to make a meal out of her, biting every chance they get.

She said no matter where you go in Midland County you can't hide from the blood suckers.

"Not just here in this park, but out in Mills. Out in Edenville. Everywhere we go there's just thousands of mosquitoes right now," Dell said.

Tonya Finney is under attack too. She said nothing seems to keep them away.

"It doesn't matter what you do, how much bug spray you put on or any of that," Finney said.

County officials blame the recent flooding for the alarming rise in mosquitoes. In fact, the West Nile virus has been found in two crows in the area. That has Finney on edge.

"The thought of the West Nile is scary," Finney said.

The director of the county mosquito control said it will be a while before the record numbers of the pests dwindle.

"We're probably at the peak of the activity of mosquitoes right now. It will begin to wane slowly, but it's going to take a couple of weeks," said Carl Doud, director of Midland County Mosquito Control.

Doud said the phone has been ringing off the hook from concerned residents. He wants people to know everything is being done to reduce the amount of mosquitoes.

"Our crews are working extra shifts. They're working overtime and we are getting our fog trucks out right now to try and address the issue to the fullest extent," Doud said.

As for Dell, she longs for the day when she isn't constantly harassed by mosquitoes.

"There needs to be something that we can get done here. So at least the kids can come outside and we can sit out in the yard and enjoy it once in a while," Dell said.

