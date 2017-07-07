Police: Man in critical condition from Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

Police: Man in critical condition from Flint shooting

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night in Flint.

It happened about 10:45 p.m. on the 6800 block of Touraine Drive.

Vernard Lee Porter, 45, was shot and transported to Hurley Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Det. Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

