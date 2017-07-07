Pistons complete trade with Boston for Bradley

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. ­– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round draft choice from the Boston Celtics in exchange for forward Marcus Morris.

Bradley, 26, averaged career highs in points (16.3 ppg), rebounds (6.1 rpg), assists (2.2 apg) and minutes (33.4 mpg) over 55 games for the Celtics last season. He shot 46.3% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range. In 18 postseason games, he averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.8 minutes per game.

Drafted 19th overall by Boston in the 2010 NBA Draft, Bradley has averaged 12.1 points (.442 FG, .366 3FG), 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 28.1 minutes in 413 career NBA games. The seven-year guard has averaged 15.0 points and shot better than 35% from beyond the arc in each of the last four seasons. He was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team in 2013, the All-Defensive First Team in 2016 and finished sixth in the 2015-16 voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-2, 180-pound native of Tacoma, WA, played collegiately for one season at the University of Texas where he averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists and was named to the 2009-10 Big 12 All-Rookie Team. As a high schooler, he led Las Vegas’ Findlay Prep to the National High School Championship as a senior and was named the ESPNRISE.com High School National Player of the Year. Bradley was also a McDonald’s All-American, Jordan All-American and First-Team Parade Magazine All-American.

Morris, 27, was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in a 2015 offseason trade and averaged 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 159 games for the Pistons. Last season he ranked as the club’s third-best scorer at 14.0 points per game, while also tallying 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 32.5 minutes in 79 games.

