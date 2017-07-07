Small Business Administration could provide financial assistance to flood victims

There's a safety net residents affected by the flooding may not know about.

It can provide them with low interest loans when they have run out of options.

"I think it would be absolutely wonderful because again like most people here are on a fixed income," said Debbie Church, flood victim.

On Friday, representatives from the Office of Disaster Assistance - part of the U.S. Small Business Administration - paid her a visit. The agency partnered with FEMA to assess the damage left behind by the rising waters.

"I'm excited that they were here very much," Church said.

A spokesperson with the office said they can help more than just individual homeowners.

"We help everybody. As far as businesses of all sizes, homeowners and even renters," said Jim Vinson, with the Office of Disaster Assistance.

Vinson said help comes in the form of financial assistance.

"We have a low interest rate subsidized loan that we give to disaster survivors after they've exhausted other means. They can come to us and we're like a safety net there," Vinson said.

Before that happens information has to be gathered and sent to Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder would need to make a request for a presidential disaster declaration.

If that happens it could open the door for both the SBA and FEMA to provide help to area residents.

"Right now it's very preliminary, but we are here to help the community 100 percent," Vinson said.

As for Church, she said she has a lot of damage to her home and she would welcome all the support she can get.

"Any help to get the damage fixed underneath my house," Church said.

