Community struck by tragedy comes together with new painted rock trend

One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year.

Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.

"This has brought people together. It's brought out community closer together," Montrose Mayor Colleen Brown said.

The people of Montrose are in mourning after a series of deaths shook their community.

"We've had three tragic losses here recently, actually four," Brown said.

One group is looking to inspire and promote positivity and love, all with some paint and rocks.

"The point is to share a smile," Brown said.

They're called Ram Rocks.

"You paint rocks and you hide them for people to find. When you find them you can keep them if you love them, if not you share the smile and you can re-hide the rock," Brown said.

She created a Ram Rock Facebook group and it already has 800 members.

Karen Walker said once she started with Ram Rocks she couldn't stop.

"I accidentally found my first rock going through the drive-thru at Subway and I thought this is really neat. So I started painting and it's just relaxing," Walker said.

It's really catching on with the kids like 13-year-old Arianna Belanger.

"Usually when you find one you're pretty happy that you found one," Belanger said.

The activity is touching some of the broken hearts in the community.

Three of those four recent deaths were veterans from Montrose.

Brown said a special set of rocks were made to honor those lives lost too soon.

"Three of our vets, someone painted three memorial rocks. One for each of them. Which have been found and posted. And I personally know the one mother and she was very happy to see that memorial rock painted," Brown said.

Painted rocks have been spotted in other Mid-Michigan cities as well including Bay City. If you find one of these rocks share a photo of it on the TV5 Facebook page.

