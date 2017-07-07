Reports: Larry Nassar to plead guilty to child pornography

Dr. Larry Nassar, former Michigan State University physician, is expected to plead guilty to child pornography charges, according to the Detroit News.

Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of gymnasts.

The Detroit News said Nassar's plea agreement is expected to be filed next week in federal court. These charges are separate from the sexual abuse allegations he's facing.

The Detroit News reports:

The plea agreement, obtained Friday by The Detroit News, shows that Nassar is agreeing to plead guilty to three charges including receipt and possession of child porn and destruction and concealment of records. Nassar downloaded numerous pornographic images of children and videos in 2004 and had possession of hard drives with thousands of images, according to the document. But when he became aware law enforcement was investigating him in September, he paid a store $49 to wipe his computer and threw away several hard drives in a trash can, according to the document.

>>Related content: Ex-gymnast: Michigan sports doc's assault was 'humiliating'<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.