Don't expect a dry Sunday

We were able to stay away from the rain today, but big changes are coming next week that start tomorrow. Once tomorrow rolls around, we'll have chances for rain just about everyday next week. No day will be a complete washout, but it will be something you'll need to be aware of as you head out and about.

Tonight:

It should be a beautiful night if you're a start gazer. Expect to see mostly clear skies with lows dipping into the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

Enjoy the nice weather on Saturday while it lasts, because we won't be so lucky on Sunday. We'll see increasing clouds throughout the day tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday:

We'll likely see our best chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Even at that, rain will be scattered so it won't be an all day affair. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Mid-Week:

Unfortunately, we'll be entering a wet pattern the rest of the week. There will be chances for rain just about everyday, but any rain we see will be scattered. Highs the rest of the week will be in the low to mid 80s.

