Today's weather looks much better than tomorrow

The weekend is starting off on the right foot, but it won't stay that way for the whole weekend. We start today with sunshine across the area and that will stick around. However, tomorrow is a different story. We'll see increasing clouds and even a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today:

We'll see mostly sunny skies across Mid-Michigan today. There are no concerns for rain today so it will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. Highs today will be in the upper 70s which is a little cool for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight:

It should be a beautiful night if you're a start gazer. Expect to see mostly clear skies with lows dipping into the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

Enjoy the nice weather on Saturday while it lasts, because we won't be so lucky on Sunday. We'll see increasing clouds throughout the day tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday:

We'll likely see our best chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Even at that, rain will be scattered so it won't be an all day affair. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Mid-Week:

Unfortunately, we'll be entering a wet pattern the rest of the week. There will be chances for rain just about everyday, but any rain we see will be scattered. Highs the rest of the week will be in the low to mid 80s.

