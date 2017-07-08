22nd annual Cool City Car Show and Cruz

The 22nd annual Cool City Car Show motors into town this weekend—from classic Chevy's to vintage Vettes, the event is packed with cars, music and awards.

"When we began we had about 25 or 30 cars show up the first year," said Wilson Hall Event Creator. Better known as "Red" to his Hot Rod buddies, Hall remembers the very first year the car show existed, that's because he and those buddies played an integral part in organizing it.

"After the first one everybody said, well we need to do this again and another person said we need t-shirts and I said ‘okay you're in charge of t-shirts," Hall explained.

Over the course of 22 years, Hall says this was the first successful Cruz portion of the event, ending on Midland Street with a party open to the public, and today’s event is full of car enthusiasts showing off their rides.

"We're somewhere between 450 and 500 so we have a great number," said Kendra Christenson Car Show Board Member.

"We're going to turn over a lot of money to the American Cancer Society due to all of the support and this is our favorite part, when everybody's parked and we can just take a moment and look around at our years’ worth of work, and say yes we made it!" Christenson said.

With a goal of an additional $25,000 dollar donation from this weekend, Christensen says the Cool City Car Show and Cruz has raised over $239,000 dollars up to this point for the American Cancer Society.

Andy Siradakis says the registration fee is well worth it, originally from Bay City, he says it's great to bring one of his custom-built cars from across the country, back home.

"I've had shops in Miami, Saginaw and now in Grand Rapids. I used to come to the car show and spend my time down here as a young kid wishing I could build a car that was nice enough to win an award, and nowadays it's bittersweet to come back."

