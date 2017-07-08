Michigan utilities say most power to be restored soon

Michigan utilities say they're making steady progress restoring power to homes in the wake of storms that moved across the state on Thursday and Friday, knocking down trees and powerlines.

Consumers Energy says most of those who lost power should have it back on by noon Sunday. Its customers in the northeast and western portions of the state were especially hard hit.

Consumers Energy said more than more than 90,000 consumers were still without power as of Saturday morning. That was down from more than 150,000 Friday.

DTE Energy says several thousand customers were without power in suburban Detroit as of Saturday morning. It expected to have it restored later the same day.

Wind gusts exceeding 90 mph were reported at Grand Haven's harbor along Lake Michigan early Friday.

