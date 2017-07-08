Aquinas College plans $3.1M educational center in Ireland

A Catholic, liberal arts college in Grand Rapids is planning a $3.1 million educational center for its study abroad program in Ireland.

MLive reports that students attending Aquinas College's four-month program are expected to have access to the International Residential Education Center in the village of Tullycross in the fall of 2019.

The privately-funded project will include a newly built education hub with a 50-seat auditorium, library, group study rooms, video conferencing facilities and meeting rooms. The center will also have nine renovated iconic thatched cottages to accommodate up to 40 students and faculty.

Ireland-based community development organization Connemara West is leading the project.

Aquinas College has sent students to study abroad in Ireland for nearly 45 years.

