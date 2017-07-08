Michigan military history group re-enacting WWII offensive

A southeastern Michigan-based military history group is revisiting a key World War II offensive from Europe.

The Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society presents "Operation Cobra WWII Re-enactment" on Saturday and Sunday at the Chesterfield Township Historical Village. Organizers say the event re-enacts an offensive that allowed the Allied powers to break out of Normandy landing areas and push toward the heart of France in 1944.

Society officials say their encampments and displays are designed to educate the public on gear field soldiers need.

The event is open to the public.

