Court hears arguments in dispute over jobless fraud mess

The Michigan appeals court has heard arguments in a case that is testing the state's legal obligations to thousands of people who were wrongly accused of unemployment fraud.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration admits that a computer system with no human supervision accused people of fraud. Tax refunds were seized, and the accused were hit with penalties and fines.

The issue for the appeals court Friday was a technical one: Did the plaintiffs wait too long to sue? Attorney Jennifer Lord says no. She says the harm didn't happen until money was taken. Lord earlier won in the Court of Claims.

The courtroom was packed with victims. Judge Paul Gadola apologized for the arcane nature of the arguments. He promised a decision in "fairly short order."

