Russian account Trump meeting goes unchallenged - WNEM TV 5

Posted: Updated:
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) -

The Latest on President Donald Trump's second official visit to Europe (all times local):
   8:50 p.m.
   White House aides are not quarreling with the Russian foreign minister's account of the meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had told reporters that Trump accepted Putin's assurances that Moscow didn't meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
   Given a chance to rebut the statement when speaking briefly with reporters aboard Air Force One, both Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster punted.
   Mnuchin said he wasn't prepared to comment "about what other people say."
   Lavrov's account of the meeting appeared at odds with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's description of it.
   Trump has yet to fully endorse the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia intervened in the election to try to swing it in Trump's favor.
 

