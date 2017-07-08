Merkel says Ivanka Trump G20 participation is ok - WNEM TV 5

Merkel says Ivanka Trump G20 participation is ok

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photograph on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photograph on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany,
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) -

The Latest on President Donald Trump's second official visit to Europe (all times local):
   6:22 p.m.
   German Chancellor Angela Merkel has no issues with Ivanka Trump briefly taking her father's seat during an official event at the Group of 20 summit.
   A photo posted on Twitter by a Russian delegation member showed President Donald Trump's daughter in his chair Saturday. The White House says Trump had stepped out of the room and Ivanka Trump moved forward when the head of the World Bank discussed topics affected by a new women's entrepreneurship fund she spearheaded.
   Merkel told reporters that delegations decide themselves who sits at the table when their president isn't there. She noted that "Ivanka Trump belonged to the American delegation, so that is in line with what other delegations do. And it is known that she works at the White House and carries responsibility for certain initiatives."

