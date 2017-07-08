Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks - WNEM TV 5

Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -

Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.
   Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa (mass-ah-PEEK'-wah) home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.
   Police say 39-year-old Thomas Giglio explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.
   He was arraigned Saturday on a fireworks possession charge. Bond was set at $5,000.
   His lawyer's name isn't immediately.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.