Better chances for rain are on the way

Showers have been confined to areas north of the Tri-Cities today. We will see better chances for rain across all of Mid-Michigan as we go through the rest of the night. Those rain chances will stick around as we get into the day tomorrow as well.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger overnight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the low 60s with winds out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will present themselves again tomorrow. Much like today, you shouldn't expect rain all day, but the rain will be rather fickle. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday:

We catch a brief break in the action on Tuesday. We won't see any rain, but there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Midweek:

The rainy pattern is in full swing with chances for rain through the end of the workweek. Showers will be continue to be scattered so keep the umbrella nearby. Highs will be in the low 80s.

