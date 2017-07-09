Rain enters the picture today

Changes are coming to our weather starting today. We begin the day dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms move in this afternoon. This will be the start of a rainy pattern heading into the rest of the week. While we will have chances for rain everyday, not everyone will manage to see rain.

Today:

Increasing clouds today ahead of a cold front that is dropping in from the north. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon. I wouldn't cancel any afternoon plans since the rain will be hit or miss, but keep the umbrella handy if you do head outside. Highs will be in the low 80s with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the low 60s with winds out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will present themselves again tomorrow. Much like today, you shouldn't expect rain all day, but the rain will be rather fickle. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday:

Chances for return for Tuesday. The best chance to see rain will be in the morning hours, but a few showers may linger Tuesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Midweek:

The rainy pattern is in full swing with chances for rain through the end of the workweek. Showers will be continue to be scattered so keep the umbrella nearby. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.