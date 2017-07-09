Rescue Squad: Woman needs roof, ceiling

A local woman is in need of a ceiling and roof repair after damaging rains have caused portions of her ceiling to collapse into her home, leaving behind gaping holes to the outside.

"It just scared me really bad because I didn't know what was going on," said Mary Ellis Homeowner.

She says she was beyond frightened when her home began to literally crumble around her during the recent rain storms.

“I thought somebody was breaking in it was just crazy. I was sitting in there and stuff was falling down the stairs and I was like what is going on?"

Mary says the original cost she was quoted at to repair the roof was $7,000 dollars, but that was before the ceiling collapsed. Now she says she can't imagine the cost.

"Nothing's been done to the house since it's been built, and my mom and dad have passed away and now it's in my hands and I was trying to get things together to get the roof fixed and everything, but I’m on a fixed income," Ellis explained.

So she reached out to the WNEM TV5 Rescue Squad asking for help. She says she scared for what else could happen the next time it rains.

"When it rains outside it's the same inside, I’ve just got water everywhere and I can't catch it all," said Ellis.

If you or someone you know can help Mary Ellis send an e-mail to wnem@wnem.com.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.