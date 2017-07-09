Rear-end crash kills Saginaw Township motorcyclist

The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle.

The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound lane causing another vehicle to hit him.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and an autopsy will be conducted.

This incident is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office upon conclusion.

