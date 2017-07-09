Power restored to thousands in Michigan after severe storms

About 27,000 Consumers Energy customers remained without power Sunday morning after crews worked throughout the night to restore service following severe storms in Michigan.

The Jackson-based utility says most customers should have power back on by late Sunday night. Restoration may extend to Monday for some homes and businesses in Grand Rapids and parts of Kent and Ottawa counties.

Barry, Eaton and Muskegon counties also were among the areas hit hardest by the outages.

More than 152,000 Consumers Energy customers lost service following storms late Thursday and early Friday that knocked down trees and powerlines. About 1,900 workers are involved in restoring power.

DTE Energy said that several thousand customers were without power in suburban Detroit on Saturday morning.

