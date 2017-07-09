Craft beer company in Michigan to spend $7M on projects - WNEM TV 5

Craft beer company in Michigan to spend $7M on projects

KALAMAZOO, MI (AP) -

 Craft beer pioneer Bell's Brewery Inc. plans to pump more than $7 million into capital improvement projects in southern Michigan between now and the end of 2018.
   Company officials say the projects are related to quality, sustainability and beer production. They'll involve Bell's locations in Comstock Township and its Kalamazoo brewing operations.
   Company officials say the investment will include the addition of a pilot brewery and a new specialty packaging line, among other production-related projects, at Bell's brewery in Comstock Township. A smaller pilot brewery will be added to Bell's original brewing location in downtown Kalamazoo.
   Company officials also plan to create additional space at the brewery's headquarters and begin a project to divert waste related to brewing.

  5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

  Millions missing from Catholic Church near Lansing

    An audit so far has found that nearly $5 million is missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.    The disclosure was made Friday during a court hearing for the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, who is charged with embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos.    Wehrle's attorney, Lawrence Nolan, says $5 million is a "new high-water mark."    The priest lives in an 11,000-square-foot home on 10 acres worth more than $1 million in Wil...
  Rear-end crash kills Saginaw Township motorcyclist

    The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...

