Craft beer company in Michigan to spend $7M on projects

Craft beer pioneer Bell's Brewery Inc. plans to pump more than $7 million into capital improvement projects in southern Michigan between now and the end of 2018.

Company officials say the projects are related to quality, sustainability and beer production. They'll involve Bell's locations in Comstock Township and its Kalamazoo brewing operations.

Company officials say the investment will include the addition of a pilot brewery and a new specialty packaging line, among other production-related projects, at Bell's brewery in Comstock Township. A smaller pilot brewery will be added to Bell's original brewing location in downtown Kalamazoo.

Company officials also plan to create additional space at the brewery's headquarters and begin a project to divert waste related to brewing.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.