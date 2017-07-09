Supreme Court wants to hear more about lawyer's windfall

Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana.More >
Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana.More >
The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...More >
The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
Drivers may want to know about an orange barrel warning before their Monday commute.More >
Drivers may want to know about an orange barrel warning before their Monday commute.More >
It was at that moment when Thompson arrived that he met his future son. He responded with quite a bit of emotion when asked at what point he knew he would never leave the then 8-year-old's side.More >
It was at that moment when Thompson arrived that he met his future son. He responded with quite a bit of emotion when asked at what point he knew he would never leave the then 8-year-old's side.More >
One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.More >
One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.More >
During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.More >