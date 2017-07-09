Supreme Court wants to hear more about lawyer's windfall - WNEM TV 5

Supreme Court wants to hear more about lawyer's windfall

CHARLEVOIX, MI (AP) -

 The Michigan Supreme Court is digging deeper into the case of a lawyer and his sons who inherited millions of dollars from a client.
   The court heard arguments in January but wants to hear even more.
   Bobby Mardigian  of Charlevoix County left $16 million to a friend, Mark Papazian, and Papazian's two sons. The will is being challenged by Mardigian's relatives, who received nothing.
   The relatives say Papazian violated a rule of professional conduct by drafting the will and benefiting from it. The Supreme Court issued a new order in the case Friday. Among the issues under review: whether any ethics violation should spoil a will.
   Papazian's lawyer has argued that he should be granted a hearing in Charlevoix County to show there was no undue influence on Mardigian.

