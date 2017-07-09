88-year-old Bridgeport man crashes into neighbor's home - WNEM TV 5

88-year-old Bridgeport man crashes into neighbor's home

Posted: Updated:
By Coty Kuschinsky
BRIDGEPORT, MI (WNEM) -

A Bridgeport family sat down to eat a late lunch when their house on Old King Road shook leaving a crack in their dry wall.

An 88-year-old neighbor ran into the front of their home after saying his foot slipped and hit the gas instead of the brake pedal.

Bridgeport Township Police and an ambulance were quickly on the scene and took the driver to the hospital for an evaluation.

Sgt. Roberts says the man seems in good condition after the accident and they are now sending out a mandatory re-evaluation form to the Secretary of State for his driver’s license.

No one was injured in the accident and the front of the home has minimal damage.

A small tree in the front yard was destroyed that the home owner, Lazarah Gonzales, says was planted by the previous owner in memorial of a loved one who passed away.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:39:49 GMT
    Source: MSP Metro DetroitSource: MSP Metro Detroit

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >

  • Millions missing from Catholic Church near Lansing

    Millions missing from Catholic Church near Lansing

    Saturday, July 8 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-07-08 19:57:49 GMT
    An audit so far has found that nearly $5 million is missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.    The disclosure was made Friday during a court hearing for the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, who is charged with embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos.    Wehrle's attorney, Lawrence Nolan, says $5 million is a "new high-water mark."    The priest lives in an 11,000-square-foot home on 10 acres worth more than $1 million in Wil...More >
    An audit so far has found that nearly $5 million is missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.    The disclosure was made Friday during a court hearing for the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, who is charged with embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos.    Wehrle's attorney, Lawrence Nolan, says $5 million is a "new high-water mark."    The priest lives in an 11,000-square-foot home on 10 acres worth more than $1 million in Wil...More >

  • Rear-end crash kills Saginaw Township motorcyclist

    Rear-end crash kills Saginaw Township motorcyclist

    Sunday, July 9 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 21:05:55 GMT

    The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...

    More >

    The Tittabawassee Township and Saginaw Township Police Departments responded to a traffic accident on Tittabawassee Road in front of the Sheridan Arms business on Saturday evening (July 8, 2017) around 7:30 p.m. According to the Saginaw County Crash Investigation team, 33-year-old Terry Todd Jr. from Saginaw Township was slowing his motorcycle to turn into Sheridan Arms when he was rear-ended by a westbound vehicle. The impact forced the victim and his motorcycle into the eastbound ...

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.