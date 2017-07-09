88-year-old Bridgeport man crashes into neighbor's home

A Bridgeport family sat down to eat a late lunch when their house on Old King Road shook leaving a crack in their dry wall.

An 88-year-old neighbor ran into the front of their home after saying his foot slipped and hit the gas instead of the brake pedal.

Bridgeport Township Police and an ambulance were quickly on the scene and took the driver to the hospital for an evaluation.

Sgt. Roberts says the man seems in good condition after the accident and they are now sending out a mandatory re-evaluation form to the Secretary of State for his driver’s license.

No one was injured in the accident and the front of the home has minimal damage.

A small tree in the front yard was destroyed that the home owner, Lazarah Gonzales, says was planted by the previous owner in memorial of a loved one who passed away.

