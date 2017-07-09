Trump looks for consensus on North Korea

President Donald Trump has wrapped up his second European tour by searching for consensus with Asian allies Saturday on how to counter the "menace" of North Korea. The North test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile a week ago.

Trump said "something has to be done about it," as he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a separate meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said the two were tackling "the problem and menace of North Korea." The White House said after the meeting with Abe that the U.S. was "prepared to use the full range of capabilities" in defense of Japan.



