15-year-old drowns in Cass Lake

By Michael Turner, News Producer
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A 15-year-old from Dearborn drowned over the weekend in Cass Lake.

The Oakland County Med Examiner identified the teen as Mohammad Wutwut.

According to a  Oakland County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, a boat was put into the water within 15 minutes of the call and soon after two divers entered the water to attempt the rescue of the young man.

Through the use of sonar devices the Deputies identified and marked possible areas in which the location of the young man was possible.

Divers recovered his body feet from shore in 9 feet of water.

Further details on the incident are not immediately available.

The Waterford Police Departments, it’s Regional Fire Department, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Dive Team assisted in the water rescue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received capable and rapid assistance from Waterford Police, Waterford Regional Fire Department, DNR Officers, Keego Harbor Police, as well as Park Rangers.

Officials say, the 1,200 acre lake bottom has heavy bottom growth and weeds were very dense with zero visibility in the area his body was recovered from.

