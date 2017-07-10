VIDEO: Armed man robs Bay City convenience store - WNEM TV 5

VIDEO: Armed man robs Bay City convenience store

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a man and his getaway driver who they say robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened about 5 p.m. n Sunday, July 9 at State Park Outpost. The convenience store is located on State Park Drive in Bay City.

Surveillance video from the robbery shows a man walk into the store and put a gun on the counter. The clerk then opens the cash register and the man takes an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Investigators said the suspects are described as two white males, last seen in a maroon or red four-door sedan.

If you have any information on the suspects, or the suspect vehicle, please call Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

