Police: Man found dead after domestic dispute

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after what police say was a domestic dispute.

The man was found lying in the road Saturday afternoon on E. Piper Avenue in Flint.

Investigators said he was hurt in a crash and died at the hospital.

His identity hasn't been released, but we do know he was in his 20s.

If you have any more information about his death, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

