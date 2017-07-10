New app hopes to cut down on teen distracted driving

A new app for parents strives to not only reduce the number of traffic crashes, but also hopes to kick bad driving habits to the curb sooner rather than later.

It's called "STOPPED.”

With school out for the summer, teenage drivers are hitting the road. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said if his deputies can help teach young drivers how to drive safely, and avoid traffic accidents, then STOPPED is considered a success.

"Our hope is with this notification, the parents will know what happened, they can do some corrective action and it's all about the safety of the young drivers," Wriggelsworth said.

Parents in Ingham County will be given a sticker to put on their teenager's car. If police pull over a car with the sticker on it, the officer will notify the parents. The goal is to work with parents to enforce safe driving habits.

"We're not going to be targeting kids with the STOP sticker on their car but we think it's important at the sheriff's offices in the state think it's important to make sure the parents are notified when their kids are driving and have law enforcement contact," Wriggelsworth said.

Data shows that drivers in the county who range in age from 15 through 20 are involved in more than 20 percent of traffic crashes.

Parents said they would consider enrolling their young drivers in the program.

"It'd be really good to know if our kids were pulled over...sometimes they're 100 percent honest and sometimes they just forget to tell you things," Phil Braunscheidel said.

Being a part of the program doesn't mean the teen won't get a ticket, but this way the parents would be told either way.

