Historic building undergoing redevelopment in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Historic building undergoing redevelopment in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A 127-year-old historic building is now undergoing redevelopment. 

The Crapo Building in downtown Bay City will be transformed into a mixed-use building featuring a restaurant, offices, and 26 apartments. 

The project will cost $12 million to complete. 

The building is expected to be finished in the fall of 2018. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:48:27 GMT

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.

    More >

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.

    More >

  • Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"

    Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"

    (AP File Photo)(AP File Photo)

    Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers. 

    More >

    Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers. 

    More >

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party. 

    More >

    Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.