Hundreds of military families celebrate at local picnic

Hundreds of Army Reserve soldiers and their families got together for a day off and some barbeque. The celebration was to appreciate their sacrifice and the families that support them.

"Oh busy. A lot of food we had to get ready for the soldiers,” Judy Adams said.

In partnership with the Knights of Columbus, Adams started her morning out early cooking up food to give back to the Saginaw Army Reserves.

The family fun day was like any other summer picnic, but with soldiers. The celebration was about a lot more than hot dogs and bean bag toss, though. It was about relaxation and family time.

Sgt. Chris Tello said events like these are just as much for the soldiers as they are for the family that supports them.

"They love it and they get to see all these soldiers and they're like 'oh man my dad or mom is a hero' then they get to see other kids here and they get to relate how their family member is always gone,” Tello said.

Families got to share meals together while bonding over their loved ones sacrificing their time to serve our country.

This is a fun way for the unit to get to know each other, off duty.

"If I had a favorite part it's meeting the soldier's families to see where they come from and their background,” Tello said.

The picnics work towards bonding soldiers with their families and the unit as a whole.

Adams said it's easy to lend a helping hand.

“Get in touch with your Reserves or your National Guardsmen or your Navy Reserves, all different branches, and offer assistance. Maybe there is something that you can help them out with,” she said.

