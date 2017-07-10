More unsettled weather to start the new week

Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! I hope you had an opportunity to enjoy the decent weather over the weekend. Some showers (mainly light) are tracking through the area this morning. These showers will move out of the area this morning, but another round of showers and storms will invade the region later today.

Today:

Scattered showers and storms will move through Mid-Michigan through the day. The best opportunity for rainfall will be from the Saginaw area and points to the south during the late morning hours through the afternoon. The afternoon high will reach 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight:

Lingering showers and storms will come to an end during the evening. Skies will become partly cloudy during the overnight hours. The overnight low will drop back into the low to middle 60s.

Tomorrow:

Tuesday looks like a good beach day, or perhaps you have to cut grass like me! Whether you are working or playing, dry conditions should prevail across the area with partly sunny skies expected. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

Mid-Week & Beyond:

Another batch of showers and storms will move into Mid-Michigan late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. A few showers could linger on Thursday morning, but a dry setting is expected for much of the day with partly sunny skies building into the area. Thursday afternoon highs will top out near 80. More sunshine is expected on Friday with a high near 80 degrees.

